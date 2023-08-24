Russia Ukraine Drone Attack

Investigators work at the site of the place where the downed Ukrainian drone fell in Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, said that two Ukrainian drones were shot down by air defenses on western outskirts of the Russian capital early Tuesday.

 MOSCOW NEWS AGENCY via AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia and Ukraine traded drone attacks early Wednesday, officials said, with Kyiv apparently targeting Moscow again and the Kremlin’s forces launching another bombardment of Ukrainian grain storage depots in what have recently become signature tactics in the almost 18-month war.

A three-hour nighttime Russian drone attack in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region overnight Tuesday caused a blaze at grain facilities, Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Recommended for you