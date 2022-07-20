Russia Ukraine War

Resident Olena smokes her cigarette after her kitchen’s windows broke in the aftermath of a rocket attack at a residential area, in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

 NARIMAN EL-MOFTY/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles struck cities and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine on Tuesday, hitting homes, a school and a community center as Russian President Vladimir Putin traveled to discuss a U.N.-backed proposal to unblock exports of Ukrainian grain.

In Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province that is considered a likely occupation target of Russian forces, one person was killed in an airstrike that hit a five-story residential building, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

