Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vasily Nebenzya

Russia’s United Nations Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, left, confers with an aide, while Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the United Nations Security Council by video, Tuesday.

 BEBETO MATTHEWS/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia is poised to formally annex areas of Ukraine where it has military control after referendums there reportedly endorsed Moscow’s rule.

But the ballots were widely discredited and earned the Kremlin no relief Wednesday from international pressure over its assault on its neighbor.

Recommended for you