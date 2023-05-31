Russia Ukraine War

Damaged cars are parked in the yard of a multi-story apartment building which was damaged in a relentless wave of bombardments targeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

 ALEX BABENKO/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A rare drone attack jolted Moscow early Tuesday, causing only light damage but forcing evacuations as residential buildings were struck in the Russian capital for the first time in the war against Ukraine. The Kremlin, meanwhile, pursued its relentless bombardment of Kyiv with a third assault on the city in 24 hours.

The Russian Defense Ministry said five drones were shot down in Moscow and the systems of three others were jammed, causing them to veer off course. President Vladimir Putin called it a “terrorist” act by Kyiv.

Recommended for you