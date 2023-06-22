Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian self propelled artillery of 30th brigade fires towards Russian position in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

 EVGENIY MALOLETKA/AP PHOTO

Two drones were brought down outside Moscow as they approached the warehouses of a local military unit, Moscow region Gov. Andrei Vorobyov said Wednesday, in what could be the latest attempt by Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia during the early stages of Kyiv’s most recent counteroffensive.

They came down near the village of Lukino, administratively part of the city of Moscow, Russian media reported. The wreckage of a third drone was reportedly found about 20 kilometers (12 miles) away. No damage or casualties were reported.

