Russia Ukraine War

A woman reacts at the scene of a building damaged after recent Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, , Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.

 LIBKOS/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian air defense systems on Thursday shot down two drones heading toward Moscow for a second straight day, officials said. The reported attack disrupted flights at two international airports as Ukraine appeared to step up its assault on Russian soil.

One drone was downed in the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow and another near a major Moscow ring road, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and the Russian Defense Ministry, which blamed the attack on Ukraine.

Recommended for you