Russia Ukraine

People with Ukrainian flags walk towards Russian army trucks during a rally against the Russian occupation in Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, March 20, 2022. Ukrainian officials have acknowledged that Russian troops had no choice but to flee a key southern city, but stopped short of declaring victory in Kherson.

 AP PHOTO, FILE

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia said its troops began pulling out of a strategic Ukrainian city on Thursday, a retreat that would represent a humiliating defeat in the grinding war. Ukrainian officials acknowledged Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee but stopped short of declaring victory in Kherson.

It was difficult to know what was happening in the industrial port city, from which tens of thousands have fled in recent weeks. Some Western observers, including the highest-ranking U.S. military officer, said they believed the Kremlin’s forces have been forced to pull out — though a full withdrawal could take some time.

