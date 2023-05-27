Russia Ukraine Border

In this image taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, damaged armored military vehicles are seen after fighting in Russia’s western Belgorod region on Tuesday. Russia alleges that dozens of Ukrainian militants crossed into one of its border towns in its Belgorod region, striking targets and forcing an evacuation, before over 70 of the attackers were killed or pushed back by a counterterrorism operation.

 RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE via AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine came under attack from Ukrainian artillery fire, mortar shells and drones Friday, authorities said, hours after two drones struck a Russian city in a region next to the annexed Crimea Peninsula.

The Kremlin’s forces, meanwhile, struck a clinic in Dnipro, in central Ukraine, killing two people and wounding another 23, including two children, Ukrainian officials said. Also, a Russian S-300 missile hit a dam in the Karlivka district of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk province, placing nearby settlements under threat of severe flooding.

Recommended for you