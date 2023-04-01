Russia Ukraine War

People gather their belongings from the building which was destroyed as a result of Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia district, Ukraine, Friday, March 31, 2023.

 ANDRIY ANDRIYENKO/AP PHOTO

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Russia used its long-range arsenal to bombard anew several areas of Ukraine on Friday, killing at least two civilians and damaging homes as Ukrainians commemorated the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Bucha, a town near Kyiv, stands as a symbol of the atrocities the Russian military has committed since its full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Recommended for you