Russia Ukraine War

A man walks past a damaged building after a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.

 LEO CORREA/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia planned to annex more of Ukraine on Friday in an escalation of the seven-month war that seemed sure to further isolate the Kremlin, draw it more international punishment and bring extra military, political and economic support to Ukraine.

The annexation would come just days after voters supposedly approved Moscow-managed “referendums” that Ukrainian and Western officials have denounced as illegal, forced and rigged.

