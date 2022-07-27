Russia Space Station

Russian space agency rescue team members carry U.S. astronaut Cady Coleman away from the landing site after the landing of the Soyuz capsule about 150 km (80 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Dzhezkazgan, Tuesday, May. 24, 2011. Russia will opt out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost, the country’s newly appointed space chief said Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

 MIKHAIL METZEL/AP PHOTO, FILE

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia will pull out of the International Space Station after 2024 and focus on building its own orbiting outpost, the country’s new space chief said Tuesday amid high tensions between Moscow and the West over the fighting in Ukraine.

Yuri Borisov, appointed this month to lead the state space agency, Roscosmos, said during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that Russia will fulfill its obligations to its partners before it leaves.

