Russia Ukraine War

A man walks past a display of destroyed Russian military vehicles during the Defender of Ukraine Day in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

 LEO CORREA/AP PHOTO

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Russia has promised free accommodation to residents of Ukraine’s partially occupied Kherson region who want to evacuate to Russia, a sign that Ukrainian military gains along the war’s southern front are worrying the Kremlin.

The Moscow-installed leader of Kherson, one of four regions illegally annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin last month, asked the Kremlin to organize an evacuation from four cities, citing incessant shelling by Ukrainian forces.

