Turkey Russia

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a joint news conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu after their talks, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, April 7, 2023. Lavrov and Cavusoglu have discussed regional issues and bilateral relations.

 BURHAN OZBILICI/AP PHOTO

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Russia may pull out of a wartime deal that allows the export of Ukrainian grain to global markets if the West fails to remove obstacles to Russian agricultural exports, Moscow's top diplomat suggested Friday.

The deal, which was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July, unblocked shipments that were stuck in Ukraine's blockaded and mined ports, alleviating rising food prices and threat of hunger in some countries.

