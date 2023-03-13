Ukraine Russia War

Ukrainian self propelled howitzer 2s1 of 80 Air Assault brigade fires towards Russian forces at the frontline near Bakhmut, Ukraine, Friday.

 EVGENIY MALOLETKA/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s advance seems to have stalled in Moscow’s campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war.

The Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said there were no confirmed advances by Russian forces in Bakhmut. Russian forces and units from the Kremlin-controlled paramilitary Wagner Group continued to launch ground attacks in the city, but there was no evidence that they were able to make any progress, ISW said late Saturday.

