Russia Ukraine War

People wait on a street blocked by police after a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.

 DANIEL COLE/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces fired another rash of missiles and self-exploding drones across several parts of Ukraine early Thursday, causing the first attack-related death of the year in Kyiv even though air defenses shot down many of the incoming projectiles.

The attacks adhered to Russia’s recent pattern of launching widespread strikes about every two weeks. But the latest onslaught also came a day after Germany and the United States upped the ante in Russia’s 11-month war by promising to send high-tech battle tanks to Ukraine and green-lighting other allies to do the same.

