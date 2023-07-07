Russia Ukraine War

An elderly woman is carried on a stretcher by emergency service workers after a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023.

 MYKOLA TYS/AP PHOTO

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia fired cruise missiles Thursday at a western Ukraine city far from the front line of the war, killing at least four people in an apartment building in what officials said was the heaviest attack on civilian areas of Lviv since the Kremlin’s forces invaded the country last year.

The nighttime attack destroyed the roof and the top two floors of a residential building, injuring 34 people. Emergency crews with search dogs went through the rubble.

