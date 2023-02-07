APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighter smokes as he takes a break following Russian shelling that hit an industrial area in Kherson, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.

 LIBKOS/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces are keeping Ukrainian troops tied down with attacks in the eastern Donbas region as Moscow assembles additional combat power there for an expected offensive in the coming weeks, Ukrainian officials said Monday.

Intense fighting that has been raging for weeks continued around the city of Bakhmut and the nearby towns of Soledar and Vuhledar, Ukraine’s presidential office said.

