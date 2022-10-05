Russia Ukraine War

A Ukrainian serviceman gets a haircut in his unit position in the recently recaptured town of Lyman, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

 EVGENIY MALOLETKA/AP PHOTO

LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday, evidence of a hasty retreat that marked a new military defeat for Moscow as it struggles to hang on to areas it illegally annexed last week.

Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexation of four Ukrainian regions on Tuesday, following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as illegal and fraudulent.

Recommended for you