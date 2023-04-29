Russia Ukraine War

Firefighters carry a body recovered from the rubble of a residential building that was hit during a Russian attack in Uman, central Ukraine, Friday, April 28, 2023.

 BERNAT ARMANGUE/AP PHOTO

UMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Russia fired more than 20 cruise missiles and two drones at Ukraine early Friday, killing at least 23 people, most of them when two missiles slammed into an apartment building in the center of the country, officials said. Three children were among the dead.

The missile attacks included the first one against Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, in nearly two months, although there were no reports of any targets hit. The city government said Ukraine’s air force intercepted 11 cruise missiles and two unmanned aerial vehicles over Kyiv.

