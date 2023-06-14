Russia Ukraine War

Emergency workers inspect a damaged multi-storey apartment building caused by the latest rocket Russian attack in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

 ANDRIY DUBCHAK/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles rained down in a central Ukrainian city overnight, killing at least 11 people and wounding more than two dozen in a warehouse and an apartment building, regional officials said Tuesday.

The attack in Kryvyi Rih, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown, comes as Ukrainian forces are in the early stages of a counteroffensive, more than 15 months after Russia invaded.

