APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Three rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia’s Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 9, 2023.

 VADIM BELIKOV/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed “a massive rocket attack” that hit critical infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 regions of Ukraine, the country’s president said Thursday, with officials reporting at least six deaths in the largest such nighttime attack in three weeks.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the barrage that came while many people slept and knocked out power in cities across the country was an attempt by Moscow “to intimidate Ukrainians again.”

