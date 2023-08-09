Russia Ukraine War

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

 UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICE via AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from two Russian missile strikes that hit apartment blocks and other buildings in an eastern Ukrainian city climbed to seven, with 81 people injured, authorities said Tuesday, as officials accused the Kremlin’s forces of targeting rescue workers.

Two Russian missiles slammed into the downtown area of Pokrovsk, in the eastern Donetsk region that is partially occupied by Russia, on Monday evening, officials said.

