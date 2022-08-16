APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia’s Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

 VADIM BELIKOV/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — At least three Ukrainian civilians have been killed and nearly 20 others wounded in the latest artillery barrages from the Russian military, Ukrainian officials said Monday.

The eastern region of Donetsk, one of the two provinces making up the country’s industrial heartland of Donbas that has been the focus of a Russian offensive, has faced the most intense shelling.

