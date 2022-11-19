Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian soldiers change their position at an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region, Ukraine.

 ROMAN CHOP/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s electricity grid operator warned of hours-long power outages Friday as Russia zeroed in on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with renewed artillery and missile attacks that have interrupted supply to as much as 40% of the population at the onset of winter.

Grid operator Ukrenergo said outages could last for several hours with colder temperatures putting additional pressure on energy networks.

