Russia Mobilization Chaos

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with a soldier as he visits a military training centre of the Western Military District for mobilised reservists as Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, center, smiles in Ryazan Region, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The mobilized reservists that Russian President Vladimir Putin visited last week at a firing range southeast of Moscow looked picture-perfect.

 MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL PHOTO via AP, FILE

Kremlin video of the young men headed for the war in Ukraine showed them in mint-condition uniforms, equipped with all the gear needed for combat: helmets, bulletproof vests and sleeping bags. When Putin asked if they had any problems, they shook their heads.

