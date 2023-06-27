Russia Ukraine

In this photo taken from video released on Monday, June 26, 2023 by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu is on board of a military helicopter on his way to inspect a command post of one of the formations of the Zapad (West) group of Russian troops at an undisclosed location of Ukraine. Shoigu made his first public appearance Monday since a mercenary uprising demanded his ouster, inspecting troops in Ukraine.

 RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE via AP

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since a mercenary uprising demanded his ouster, inspecting troops in Ukraine in a video released Monday aimed at projecting a sense of order after the country’s most serious political crisis in decades.

But uncertainty still swirled about his fate, that of rebellion leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and his private army, the impact on the war in Ukraine and even the political future of President Vladimir Putin.

