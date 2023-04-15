Russia Navy Drills

In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu speaks during a meeting with high level officers in Moscow, Russia, Friday, April 14, 2023. Shoigu announced that the entire Russian Pacific Fleet was put on high alert on Friday for snap drills that will involve practice missile launches in a massive show of force amid the tensions with the West over the fighting in Ukraine.

 RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE via AP

MOSCOW (AP) — The entire Russian Pacific Fleet was put on high alert on Friday for snap drills that will involve practice missile launches in a massive show of force amid the tensions with the West over the fighting in Ukraine.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the goal of the war games was to test the capability of Russia’s armed forces to mount a response to aggression.

Recommended for you