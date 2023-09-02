Russia Putin

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin holds a video conference meeting on social and economic development of Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Region, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023.

 MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/ SPUTNIK, KREMLIN POOL PHOTO via AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday, the Kremlin announced Friday, just over six weeks after Moscow broke off a deal partly brokered by Ankara that allowed Ukrainian grain to reach world markets despite the 18-month war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the talks Friday, ending weeks of speculation about when and where the two leaders might meet next as international efforts continue to patch up the Black Sea Grain Initiative which got grain and other food to Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat.

