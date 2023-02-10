SEBRING — Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski has successfully completed the process that awards the professional designation of “Public Information Officer.”
The Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC) met on Feb. 7 to confer the designation. Rybinski becomes one of only 21 PIOs worldwide with this professional designation.
“Gloria is a tremendous asset to our team,” County Administrator Laurie Hurner said. “Her hard work to go above and beyond to receive this professional designation shows her commitment to the PIO profession and the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners.”
The designation program is a voluntary program designed to recognize individuals who demonstrate their excellence in seven measured components including experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement, and technical competence. In addition, all applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan.
The PIO designation program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the credential. The Commission on Professional Credentialing awards the designation only after an individual successfully meets all the organization’s stringent criteria.
Achieving this designation signifies Rybinski’s career commitment to the fire and emergency services.
“It is an honor to receive this designation and be recognized by fellow public information officers,” Rybinski said.
This professional designation is valid for three years. Maintaining the designation requires recipients to show continued growth in the areas of professional development, professional contributions, active association membership, and community involvement as well as adhere to a strict code of professional conduct
The Commission on Professional Credentialing, an entity of the Center for Public Safety Excellence Inc., administers the Designation Program.