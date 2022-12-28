Koreas Tensions

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a cabinet council meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. South Korea’s president on Tuesday called for a stronger air defense and high-tech stealth drones to better monitor North Korea, a day after it accused five North Korea of flying drones across the rivals’ tense border for the first time in five years.

 IM HUN-JUNG/YONHAP via AP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president on Tuesday called for stronger air defenses and high-tech stealth drones while the military apologized for failing to shoot down North Korean drones that crossed the border for the first time in five years.

South Korea’s military scrambled warplanes and attack helicopters on Monday, but they failed to bring down any of the North Korean drones that flew back home or disappeared from South Korean radars. It raised serious questions about South Korea’s air defense network at a time when tensions remain high over North Korea’s torrid run of missile tests this year.

