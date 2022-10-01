South Korea Koreas Tensions

In this photo provided by the South Korea Defense Ministry, the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, second from right, participates in a joint anti-submarine drill among South Korea, the United States and Japan in waters off South Korea’s eastern coast in South Korea, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. South Korea, U.S. and Japanese warships launched their first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years on Friday, after North Korea renewed missile tests this week in an apparent response to bilateral training by South Korean and U.S. forces.

 SOUTH KOREA DEFENSE MINISTRY via AP

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea, U.S. and Japanese warships launched their first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years on Friday, after North Korea renewed missile tests this week in an apparent response to bilateral training by South Korean and U.S. forces.

The North’s recent five missiles launches, the first such tests in a month, also came before and after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited South Korea on Thursday and reaffirmed the “ironclad” U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies.

Recommended for you