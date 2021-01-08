SEBRING — Cielito Quintanilla Saberon, 29, of Sebring, was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff's Office deputies on Wednesday after a cybertip concerning child porn led law enforcement to him.
In October 2020, the Special Victims Unit of the HCSO received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in reference to child pornography. The pornographic content was reported the NCMEC by Facebook and initially investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). Once the suspect was determined to live within Highlands County, the case was forwarded to the HCSO, according to reports.
Obtaining search warrants for Saberon's residence, Facebook account and phone, deputies found 24 videos that contained child pornography. Multiple videos contained more than one child which brought the total count to 28. At least one of the videos contained sexual battery involving a child, all 28 violations were enhanced to first degree felonies. Deputies learned from the cybertip that one of the videos had been sent to 13 different Facebook accounts, reports said.
It was also learned that the 13 accounts the video was sent to had been in contact with Saberon through Facebook Messenger as well as Saberon's cellphone, some of them having sent Saberon more than 180 text messages. The other accounts also belonged to multiple Facebook groups that Saberon also belonged to, according to reports.
Saberon was charged with 13 felony counts of transmitting pornography by electronic device (enhanced) and 28 felony counts of possession of child pornography with intent to promote (enhanced). He was taken to the Highlands County Jail where he is being held without bond on the 13 transmitting pornography charges and a total of $420,000 bond for the 28 possession charges.