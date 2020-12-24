SEBRING — Sadie Kahn Park remains closed, after it was damaged during the demolition of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel, but the city seeks to restore the park to its original condition.
City Manager Scott Noethlich said the city is working on locating all the contractors that originally did the work creating the park to determine specifically what needs to be done.
“We know we have some paver replacements that need to be done,” he said. When a wall fell during the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel demolition it created a depression in the pavers so some of them will have to be reseated.
A couple of the benches need to be replaced along with some of the bamboo and Asiatic jasmine, Noethlich said. Asiatic jasmine is the ground cover used in the park.
“We are working on gathering all the original information to make sure we have got the right species of plants and that kind of stuff,” he said.
Highlands News-Sun asked about the composition of the benches.
Noethlich replied, “I don’t know what they are in the center because they are heavy. Outside of the center there is Styrofoam believe it or not so you would think they are light from taking pictures after they were broken up. You see Styrofoam and think they are light, but when you go to pick one up, they are not [lightweight].”
He suggested the center may be made of concrete and then Styrofoam wrapped around it and the tile was placed into the Styrofoam.
Noethlich said he believes Marvin Kahn has been in touch with Ken Treister (architect/sculptor), the original artist who provided the design for the construction of the benches.
“So we have to run down who the individual or artist was who created the original benches,” he said. “The intent is to get Sadie Kahn Park looking like it was prior.”
It is the demolition contractor’s responsibility to make the appropriate fixes, Noethlich said, but he is not sure if the contractor will cover it out-of-pocket or seek a payment from its insurance company.