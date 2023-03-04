SEBRING — The Highlands County Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT) Council will hold an organizational meeting at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, 400 S. Eucalyptus St. in Sebring, at 9 a.m. on March 21, 2023.
The SALT Council meeting were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, and efforts are now being made to revive the monthly meetings. On the agenda for this meeting will be introducing the new slate of officers:
● Vice-President: Paul Hinman
● Secretary: Darlene Pinion-Earle
● Treasurer: Marianna Cecere
The public is invited free of charge to this informative program. Coffee and doughnuts will be served. There is no need to sign up for this event.
The SALT Council is part of Triad, an organization consisting of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Sheriff’s Association and the AARP. The purpose of this organization is to address the needs of seniors in the community, especially as they relate to crime victimization and the fear of crime. While issues discussed primarily pertain to seniors, these meetings are open to all ages.