SEBRING — The Highlands County Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT) Council will hold an organizational meeting at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, 400 S. Eucalyptus St. in Sebring, at 9 a.m. on March 21, 2023.

The SALT Council meeting were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, and efforts are now being made to revive the monthly meetings. On the agenda for this meeting will be introducing the new slate of officers:

