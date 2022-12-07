SEBRING — Sam’s East sold its vacant property at the northeast corner of U.S. 27 and Bayview Road, which was known two decades ago as the proposed site for a Sam’s Club.
The 9.61-acre property sold for $2.5 million about a month ago to Sebring Plaza Partners, LLC, which was incorporated 14 months ago and is based in Fort Lauderdale. Sam’s East had purchased the property for $3.4 million in 2011.
The property once had a Ponderosa restaurant, which later housed a Chinese restaurant.
Now the property is mostly paved parking with no structures. The property line to the north abuts the Hibachi Grill building, but extends north to include about half of the parking lot in front of Hibachi Grill.
The special warranty deed states in detail the many uses the property cannot be used for, so as not to compete with Walmart, such as grocery, department stores or a pharmacy.
It notes that discount department stores cannot be a tenant of the property such as Ross, TJ Maxx, Bealls or similar retailers.
Also, the warranty deed states the property can be used for manufacturing or distribution, but cannot be used for the distribution of products primarily on behalf of Amazon, Target or Costco.
The property cannot be used for any “adult” or X-rated businesses or activities and no bars or nightclubs and no selling or distribution of marijuana or similar synthetic drugs.
The Sebring Building Department reported there was a preliminary meeting about a proposed carwash for the property at the corner. Also, there is a proposed Chick-fil-a just to the north of the proposed carwash.
But, there is already a proposed carwash for the former Hayes Automotive property across the highway just north of Aldi.
Also, the Building Department recently received a site plan for a carwash, called “Dirty Dogs Car Wash,” at the former Checker’s property just north of the Walgreens on U.S. 27 South.
The company’s website shows two locations in Georgia, one in Alabama and one in Florida in Melbourne East and about a dozen locations “coming soon” in Florida.
It states a location is coming soon to Sebring at 2815 U.S. S. 27. Other “coming soon” locations include: Tampa, Brooksville, Lakeland, Cape Coral, Fort Myers and Sebastian.
As previously reported, a Culver’s restaurant is planned for Sebring with the latest development being the submission to the City of Sebring of a preliminary site plan, which is currently being reviewed. The location of the burger and custard eatery would be the property a little north of Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on U.S. 27.