SEBRING — Sam’s East sold its vacant property at the northeast corner of U.S. 27 and Bayview Road, which was known two decades ago as the proposed site for a Sam’s Club.

The 9.61-acre property sold for $2.5 million about a month ago to Sebring Plaza Partners, LLC, which was incorporated 14 months ago and is based in Fort Lauderdale. Sam’s East had purchased the property for $3.4 million in 2011.

