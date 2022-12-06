SEBRING — The state rested and the defense called no witnesses in the case against Ivan James Sanders.
On Monday afternoon, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada handed the case to the jury, with one new twist: They would be allowed to review all video-recorded exhibits in the jury room.
Sanders’ attorney, Gil Colon, made the request, arguing that bringing the jury back to the courtroom for each viewing, as the local court has done in previous cases, would encumber the jurors’ ability to view, rewind and review that evidence and discuss it among themselves in private.
Estrada, from his bench-top computer, reviewed several cases involving precedent, while Colon argued that he’s tried cases in Bartow where the court had provided a laptop or other type of player to the jury to review digitally-recorded evidence.
“They’ve done it more than once,” Colon said.
Sanders, on trial in the 2014 death of 4-year-old Mercedes Blair, said he also had no objection. He faces charges of aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder.
Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz, whose case was based heavily on the videotaped interviews with Sanders and other witnesses, said he’d used his work laptop to show the videos in court.
It contains evidence and documents from several other open and on-trial cases, so jurors can’t use that one, Kromholz said. If the court did not have a free, clean laptop of its own to use, he said he wouldn’t entertain the argument.
“If [the court] can provide their own equipment, I have no objection,” Kromholz said.
As it turns out, the court did. Estrada called in Christian Hollingsworth, a member of the Highlands County Clerk of Courts Information Technology (IT) Department, who said he could provide a spare laptop and give basic instructions to jurors on how to operate it.
Kromholz asked Hollingsworth if he had ever done that before, to which Estrada chuckled, stating that Hollingsworth is a “brand new” employee with the county.
Colon said he had no objection to Hollingsworth showing jurors how to use the player. Kromholz repeated that having the player in the jury rooms was not his preference, but made no objection.
When asked about the content on the compact disks, Kromholz said the CDs were made up specifically for the trial, with any inadmissible evidence already edited out.
Estrada and the attorneys also reviewed instructions to the jury, including language to explain the charges against Sanders and lesser included charges, of which juries might find a defendant guilty.
Colon asked to have language about premeditation taken out of the instructions. Kromholz had no objections, given that the indictment and his case did not argue for premeditation.
Estrada gave jurors a “leisurely lunch” to tend to personal matters, in hopes of ensuring they would give their full time and attention to deliberations.
In the afternoon, Kromholz picked apart the different explanations that Sanders gave as to how Mercedes had been injured.
In closing, Colon argued that Sanders, who did not intend to cause harm to Mercedes or did not think he had, was trying to help deputies determine what happened that might have caused her injuries.
Kromholz also argued Sanders should have immediately called EMS. Colon countered that Sanders, not knowing how badly Mercedes was injured, was doing what he could to revive her.
Kromholz argued that the bodily injuries incurred by Mercedes had happened that day. Colon said the text messages Sanders received from Colon would indicate the child’s injuries were from an earlier incident. In his rebuttal, Kromholz pointed out that doctor’s visitrs prior to Mercedes and her mother moving in with Sanders showed no indications of any bruises or injuries.
The jury began deliberations around 3:30 p.m. Monday.