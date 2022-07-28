Sanders proceeds to trial without an expert defense witness

SEBRING — The lawyer representing Ivan James Sanders in the murder of a 4-year-old will proceed to trial with or without a last-minute expert witness.
Attorney Gil Colon had hoped the Justice Administrative Commission (JAC) would pay the $500 an hour fees for Dr. Santa Bartholomew to testify that hospital infections and other conditions could have caused the bruising found on the dying little girl before she died.
On Wednesday, however, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada limited the number of hours Bartholomew could bill, and the JAC announced Bartholomew has no contract with the commission to provide court testimony. The organization has a list of pre-approved experts and Bartholomew is not on that list.
That meant Colon would have to pay Bartholomew up front and seek reimbursement from the JAC to cover the expert’s costs. Colon quickly said he would not be willing to cover those costs, especially if there was no guarantee of reimbursement.
Though the administrative hurdles seem trite, Colon believes Bartholomew’s testimony is key to defending his client against first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse charges. According to her resume, Bartholomew provides expert court testimony in shaken baby syndrome, abusive head trauma, traumatic brain injury, child abuse, sepsis, respiratory failure, and other fatal child conditions.
Whether an expert becomes available or not, Colon said he will be ready for trial.
Estrada set Aug. 17 for the next pretrial conference. He told Colon and Highlands County prosecutor John Kromholz that he will set a trial date for the case. The first attempt at jury selection, the first week of May, ended when potential jurors began wandering the courthouse hallways, discussing the case and running into members of the public who expressed opinions about the case. The judge also learned that a relative of the victim, albeit a second cousin, had sat through jury voir dire without saying anything.
The case is the oldest unresolved murder case on the Highlands County docket.
The woman who moved in with Sanders with her daughter a short time before the girl’s death in 2014, is expected to testify that the child was in good health when she left for work after breakfast on Oct. 14, 2014.
Later that morning, Sanders texted her a photo of the child’s stomach, which had several bruises. They spoke on the phone about the injuries. Just after noon, Sanders arrived at Highlands Regional Medical Center with the child, which was unconscious and not breathing.
According to Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives, emergency room doctors put the child on a life flight to a trauma center. Doctors at the trauma center diagnosed a fractured skull, extensive brain hemorrhaging, and injuries to the child’s liver and kidneys.
According to police, Sanders admitted to throwing the child across the room onto a couch, and indicated the child may have hit its head. Doctors determined her head injury was from “a high force impact to the head on a broad, flat surface.”