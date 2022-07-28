Sanders proceeds to trial without an expert defense witness

Ivan James Sanders is the longest-held murder defendant in the Highlands County Jail. He has been in the jail for eight years.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — The lawyer representing Ivan James Sanders in the murder of a 4-year-old will proceed to trial with or without a last-minute expert witness.

Attorney Gil Colon had hoped the Justice Administrative Commission (JAC) would pay the $500 an hour fees for Dr. Santa Bartholomew to testify that hospital infections and other conditions could have caused the bruising found on the dying little girl before she died.

