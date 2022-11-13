SEBRING — The Santa Rosa Hotel has a potential buyer prompting a joint special meeting with the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency, the Historic Preservation Commission and the Sebring Code Enforcement Board.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., Monday, at Sebring City Hall.
The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the Santa Rosa building at 509 N. Ridgewood Drive. There may be official action taken at this meeting, according to a notice from the City of Sebring.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said there is a potential buyer for the property who is looking to purchase it from Tony Collins.
The buyer wants to close before the end of the year and meet with the people who would be making decisions on the property such as the CRA with design review, the Historic Preservation Commission would have authority on the use of the property and Code Enforcement with the request to remove or reduce the amount of liens against the property, he said.
So there will be one joint meeting to hear the potential buyer’s presentation and each City board or department can discuss it and make decisions about it, Leidel said. So the buyer would have confidence in moving forward with the purchase of the property.
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said Ravi Gandhy, of Orlando, is interested in purchasing the Santa Rosa Hotel and utilizing Collins’ plans to create multifamily housing.
“I don’t know if the interior layout will be exactly the same, but he is going to do the support and infrastructure internally with steel,” Noethlich said.
Gandhy is CEO of Lorgavens Propertys, a real estate investment and development company with properties in Florida, California, New Jersey and a couple of other locations.
According to Sebring Code Enforcement, the payoff of the fines and liens on the Santa Rosa totals $348,702.75, which includes the following $174,034.25 for window violations, $169,034.25 for minimum maintenance violations and $ 5,634.25 for overgrown vegetation.
Code Enforcement’s proposed settlement amount is $8.974.75 with an 18-month timeline for compliance.
Tony Collins bought the Santa Rosa Hotel in 2015 for $155,000.
The Santa Rosa Hotel was constructed in 1923 by Aaron Withers, of Sebring and was located one block from the Atlantic Coastline Depot. Businessmen and vacationers could get off the train and walk to the hotel if they wanted to stay in the downtown area.