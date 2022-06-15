SEBRING — Representatives of American Pacific Assurance (APA) had big plans for saving the deteriorating Santa Rosa Hotel, but they haven’t been able to secure the financing for the project.
At the April 18 Sebring City Council meeting APA Manager Daniel Jittu provided the City Council with details on the plans to renovate the Santa Rosa Hotel on North Ridgewood Drive.
“We find this an extraordinarily beautiful conservative city that we affiliate with. We are looking to move some of our offices here. We think that the future of the density of Florida will be in the smaller towns.
“Places like Sebring are exciting. It is the future, I believe, of the growth of Florida in general. We would like to be a part of helping design that landscape with the community here.”
But, Jittu recently contacted City Administrator Scott Noethlich, who said Jittu is scheduled to appear before the City Council at its June 21 meeting.
Noethlich said, “It would appear that they are not going to be able to do the project; they can’t get the numbers to work.”
Jittu informed Noethlich that investors believed there wouldn’t be a satisfactory rate of return for the expenses in renovating the structure.
Jittu will be at the June 21 meeting to provide that info, Noethlich said.
APA had planned to acquire the Santa Rosa Hotel from its current owners, SanRosa Holdings, LLC, after the City Council and APA reached an acceptable developers agreement.
Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency Board Chair David Leidel said this latest development puts the CRA back to its previous position.
The CRA Board had sent a letter to the City Council recommending the city pursue foreclosure of the structure to try to save it, he noted. It would be up to the council whether to pursue that or not.
The January CRA letter to the City Council stated, “Presently, due to its state of severe deterioration and lack of preventative maintenance by the current owner, the historic structure is in danger of the necessity to condemn it for demolition due to the threat it poses to the health and safety of those around it.”
The CRA approached the current owner offering to receive the property at no cost in an attempt to intercede and change the course of its fate, but with the caveat that the transfer of ownership needed to take place prior to the end of the calendar year on Dec. 31, 2021. That offer was declined.
“In light of the owner’s poor maintenance of the structure and refusal to gift the property to the CRA, the CRA Board is requesting that the City of Sebring City Council foreclose on the property’s nearly $400,000 lien for accruing daily code violations,” the letter states.
At its Jan. 18 meeting, the City Council voted to initiate a foreclosure on the Santa Rosa Hotel.
The current owners of the Santa Rosa Hotel – SanRosa Holdings, LLC, Anthony Collins and David Lyons – purchased it in 2015 for $155,000.
Collins was the owner of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel, which fell into serious disrepair prompting a notice from the City of Sebring on July 21, 2020 stating that the structure needed to be repaired or demolished.
Colliins gave the building, at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive, to the CRA, which spent $186,165 on its demolition. The demo work started at the end of November 2020.
The CRA was awarded a $25,000 grant that covered some of the expenses of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee demolition.