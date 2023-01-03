Santa Rosa Hotel

The Santa Rosa Hotel has been sold for $500,000 to a Mt. Dora development group, which plans to restore and remodel the structure as an apartment building.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — After falling into disrepair and years of vacancy, the Santa Rosa Hotel has been sold to a development group with plans to restore and remodel the North Ridgewood Drive structure.

The deed states the sale was listed as of Dec. 30 from San Rosa Holdings, Sarasota to Lorgsebfl, LLC, Mt. Dora, according to the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s Office.

