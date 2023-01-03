SEBRING — After falling into disrepair and years of vacancy, the Santa Rosa Hotel has been sold to a development group with plans to restore and remodel the North Ridgewood Drive structure.
The deed states the sale was listed as of Dec. 30 from San Rosa Holdings, Sarasota to Lorgsebfl, LLC, Mt. Dora, according to the Highlands County Property Appraiser’s Office.
The sale price was $500,000.
The LLC was incorporated in September.
Ravi Gandhy, who spoke to the Sebring City Council recently, is an authorized member of the Lorgsebfl, LLC.
Gandhy told Highlands News-Sun recently said they will be obtaining permits from the City and submitting their plans this week so work can start this month.
Why are they investing in Sebring?
“This is a very upcoming place with a lot of new jobs coming in Sebring,” Gandhy said. “We feel it has good potential for building residential units and Sebring is between Tampa and Orlando, it is not too far.”
In November, three boards gave their approval to Gandhy’s plans to acquire the Santa Rosa Hotel and restore and remodel it into apartment units.
The previous owner, Tony Collins, bought the historic hotel in 2015 for $155,000, but was unable to restore the building and it fell into disrepair, which led to code enforcement fines totaling $348,702.
During the November special meeting, the Historic Preservation Commission approved of the plans to keep the exterior appearance of the structure unchanged.
Then, the CRA Board approved Gandhy’s site review application, after Gandhy said he would be purchasing the building and property from Collins.
Finally, Sebring’s Code Enforcement Board approved the proposed settlement of the fines and liens on the property, which included: $174,034.25 for window violations, $169,034.25 for minimum maintenance violations, and $5,634.25 for overgrown vegetation.
The settlement amount was $8,974.75 with an 18-month timeline for compliance.
The Santa Rosa Hotel, 509 N. Ridgewood Drive, was constructed in 1923 by Aaron Withers of Sebring.
Gandhy is CEO of Lorgavens Properties, a real estate investment and development company with properties in Florida, California, New Jersey and a couple of other locations.
In January 2022, with the structure continuing to deteriorate and the increasing code enforcement fines, the City of Sebring started the foreclosure process on the Santa Rosa.
In February, two out-of-town investors/developers showed interest in the hotel and proposed other new housing projects in the downtown. In April, the developers were seeking concessions from the City and in June the budgetary numbers didn’t work out to make it a viable venture.