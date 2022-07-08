SEBRING — While plans have been shared, there has been no action on renovating the Santa Rosa Hotel at 509 N. Ridgewood Drive.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said he and Mayor John Shoop, and likely Councilman Mark Stewart, will meet with the Santa Rosa property owners to find out why they can’t do the job or can’t obtain the funding to do the job or why it doesn’t make financial sense for them. Then the city will go from there.
The property owners apparently still want to do the project, but they are looking for some assistance, Noethlich said.
Also, in February, representatives of American Pacific Assurance (APA) had big plans for saving the deteriorating Santa Rosa, but they haven’t been able to secure the financing for the project.
About a month ago, APA Manager Daniel Jittu informed Noethlich that investors believed there wouldn’t be a satisfactory rate of return for the expenses in renovating the structure.
APA had planned to acquire the Santa Rosa Hotel from its current owners, SanRosa Holdings, LLC, after the City Council and APA reached an acceptable developers agreement.
Jittu was going to be on the agenda for a council meeting to explain their situation and why they can’t do it, but apparently there is still some interest in the project, Noethlich said. “So, I don’t want to let that go by the wayside if they actually have the intent and perhaps the ability in some fashion or form to renovate the project.”
At its Jan. 18 meeting, the City Council voted to initiate a foreclosure on the Santa Rosa Hotel, due to the mounting code violation fines with the deterioration of the structure.
The current owners of the Santa Rosa, Anthony Collins and David Lyons, purchased it in 2015 for $155,000.