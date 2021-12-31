SEBRING — The owner of the Santa Rosa Hotel at 509 N. Ridgewood Drive, which has been in disrepair for many years, has declined to give the property to the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency.
The City of Sebring has not taken any action on foreclosing on the property that has accrued nearly $400,000 in code violation fines.
In November, the Sebring CRA Board decided not to pursue the purchase of the Santa Rosa, which is also known as the Santa Rosa Inn, but instead to ask the owner to give the structure and property to the CRA.
The CRA noted in November that the 1920’s historic hotel has three separate code violations that have been accruing fines that total about $380,000.
CRA Board Chairman David Leidel said recently that the owner of the Santa Rosa, Tony Collins, declined to gift the property to the CRA stating he was wanting to sell it.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich said recently there have been no instructions to pursue foreclosure on the Santa Rosa. That would involve legal action, and city staff nor the city attorney have been given guidance to move in that direction yet.
Highlands News-Sun asked Noethlich who would initiate a foreclosure on the property?
Noethlich explained before any foreclosure action by city staff, it would first have to go before the City Council for approval to more forward with a foreclosure on a property.
If somebody were to buy the property, they could apply for a lien reduction on those fines to a level much more affordable, he noted.
Noethlich explained that the city rarely initiates a foreclosure on a property because of the cost. So, it is not pursued unless it is financially feasible.
“It merits a conversation between the city attorney and myself in reference to whether or not to pursue, because there is going to be a cost involved here in enacting a foreclosure process,” he said.
The current owners of the hotel – SanRosa Holdings, LLC, Anthony Collins and David Lyons – purchased it in 2015 for $155,000.
Collins was the owner of the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel, which fell into serious disrepair prompting a notice from the City of Sebring on July 21, 2020 stating that the structure needed to be repaired or demolished.
Colliins gave the building, at 139 N. Ridgewood Drive, to the CRA, which spent $186,165 on its demolition. The demo work started at the end of November 2020.
The CRA was awarded a $25,000 grant that covered some of the expenses in the Nan-Ces-O-Wee demolition.