SEBRING — The Santa Rosa Hotel property is being cleaned up while stacks of plywood are on-site for impending work to restore the 1920s structure that has seen better times.
Sebring Building/Zoning Code Enforcement Officer Lee Tolar said Monday it appears they are cleaning up all the debris on the property and cleared a lot of stuff from behind the structure.
He said no permits have been pulled yet for the property.
Ravi Gandhy, of the Lorgsebfl, LLC, which purchased the hotel, said in January they would be obtaining permits from the city and submitting their plans so work could start soon.
“This is a very upcoming place with a lot of new jobs coming in Sebring,” he said. “We feel it has good potential for building residential units.”
The sale from San Rosa Holdings, Sarasota to Lorgsebfl, LLC, Mt. Dora occurred in December. The sale price was $500,000. The LLC was incorporated in September.
The previous owner, Tony Collins, bought the historic hotel in 2015 for $155,000, but was unable to restore the building and it fell into disrepair, which led to code enforcement fines totaling $348,702.
Sebring’s Code Enforcement Board approved a settlement of the fines and liens on the property totaling $8,974.75 with an 18-month timeline for compliance.
The Santa Rosa Hotel, 509 N. Ridgewood Drive, was constructed in 1923 by Aaron Withers, of Sebring and was located one block from the Atlantic Coastline Depot. Businessmen and vacationers could get off the train and walk to the hotel if they wanted to stay in the downtown area.