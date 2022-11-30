LAKE PLACID — Santa is coming Saturday, Dec. 3, to the Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum. He will be coming from Clewiston to Lake Placid on the US Sugar Express, a 100-year-old refurbished steam engine, No.148. Arrival is expected at the Depot Museum, 12 W. Park St., around 2:15 p.m.

Santa, accompanied by members of the U.S. Marine Corps, will be collecting donated gifts for the Toys For Tots program that benefits children of all ages in need from Highlands County. You can help by bringing a new, unwrapped toy with you that day or drop it off at any of the collection points – Morty & Edna’s in the Journal Plaza, Secret Gardens Winery or Golden Corral in Lake Placid.

