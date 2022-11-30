LAKE PLACID — Santa is coming Saturday, Dec. 3, to the Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum. He will be coming from Clewiston to Lake Placid on the US Sugar Express, a 100-year-old refurbished steam engine, No.148. Arrival is expected at the Depot Museum, 12 W. Park St., around 2:15 p.m.
Santa, accompanied by members of the U.S. Marine Corps, will be collecting donated gifts for the Toys For Tots program that benefits children of all ages in need from Highlands County. You can help by bringing a new, unwrapped toy with you that day or drop it off at any of the collection points – Morty & Edna’s in the Journal Plaza, Secret Gardens Winery or Golden Corral in Lake Placid.
Bring your own lawn chairs to await Santa’s arrival. Youngsters can meet Santa, sit on his lap and tell him their Christmas wishes. There will be an ice cream truck at the museum. A visit inside the museum is a must to view the many displays, telling of the rich history of Lake Placid. You can also purchase many items like Depot Museum T-shirts, caps, whistles, pins, mugs, decals and other Christmas gift items.
There’s more. If you have never viewed the No. 148 historical steam engine train, visit the Depot Museum again Dec. 9, 10 and 11.
In fact, make Saturday, Dec. 10th, a day in Lake Placid. Besides a chance to enjoy a one-hour trip on the Santa Express train you can visit the Farmer’s Market at the Journal Plaza, enjoy shopping the shops on Main Avenue and Interlake Boulevard, have lunch at one of the many fine restaurants, then stay for the evening’s annual Christmas Parade along Main Avenue and Interlake Boulevard. Bring your folding chairs.
The U.S. Sugar Express steam engine train will be departing the station for tours of the countryside each day. The train will leave the Lake Placid Depot Museum at noon, 2:30, 5 and 7:30 p.m. For tickets, visit sugarexpress.com.
Saturday, Dec. 10th, the Lake Country Cruisers, Christmas Cruise-in, will hold a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Depot Museum grounds. There will be music, food, vendors, ice cream and a 50/50 raffle. Either plan to take a hour-long train ride on the U.S. Sugar Express (arrange prior to the day.), welcome the steam engine as it arrives and leaves, or view the beautiful cars and tour the Depot Museum. It will be a full, fun weekend for families, visitors, snowbirds and long-time residents of Lake Placid. Bring your camera.