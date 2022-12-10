Alaska Operaton Santa

Santa and Mrs. Claus chat with the flight crew of an Alaska National Guard cargo plane while en route to Nuiqsut, Alaska, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Operation Santa Claus, the guard’s outreach program, attempts to bring Santa and Mrs. Claus and gifts to children in two or three Alaska Native villages each year.

 MARK THIESSEN/AP PHOTO

NUIQSUT, Alaska (AP) — Though the weather outside was frightful, schoolchildren in the northern Alaska Inupiac community of Nuiqsut were so delighted for a visit by Santa that they braved wind chills of 25 degrees below zero just to see him land on a snow-covered airstrip.

Once again, it was time for Operation Santa Claus in Alaska. And here in Nuiqsut, a roadless village of about 460 residents on Alaska’s oil-rich North Slope, the temperatures may have been plunging but the children were warming quickly.

