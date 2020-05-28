This good news story sponsored Tyrone Dowden and Staff, 2605 Bayview St, Sebring, FL 33870; 863-385-1546.
SEBRING — Traditionally, Sarah Wagner would be celebrating her birthday surrounded by friends and family at Ruby Tuesday or at the community center of Colony Point with a celebration much like her husband’s (John Wagner) 90th birthday. This year, with COVID-19 still interfering with plans of people all around the world, Wagner’s friends surprised her with a drive-by parade on Friday, May 22 to celebrate her birthday.
Sarah stood at the edge of her driveway and waved at each passing vehicle. The parade had cars and golf carts decorated, horns blazing and people shouting. After each car drove by, they took another lap and came to a stop in front of the Wagner’s residence. Everyone exited their vehicles and sang “Happy Birthday” to Sarah.
“I thought the parade was great,” Sarah Wagner said. “I did not expect anything like that and it was very nice. It means a lot to me; people are concerned and this community is like a family. We appreciate it. If it weren’t for this virus, I think we would have had a gathering. I’m sure my children would have been here too.”
Sarah Wagner is a United States Air Force veteran and a retired registered nurse who worked in surgery. Sarah was born in Missouri where she joined the Air Force. She reached the rank of lieutenant and soon after joining, she met and married her husband, who was also in the Air Force.
“I was working as Air Police and we would worked in shifts at the gate,” John Wagner said. “These nurses were coming through the gate and we chatted and that’s how we met. We have been married since 1953.”
The Wagners moved to Michigan after they got out of the service. Sarah was a stay-at-home mother until her children were old enough to go to school and then she worked at a doctor’s office. She is the mother of three children and has seven grandchildren.
Sarah and John have been married an incredible 67 years. The Wagners were snowbirds in the ‘80s but moved to Sebring full time in 1992.
The organizer of the parade was Geri Snyder.
“I was sitting outside talking with a friend of mine and Sarah’s husband said he would like to have a drive-by for her,” she said. “I said ‘you’ve got it’ and that’s how we decided to do it. We sent out an e-mail and got as many people as we could. We had a total of 15 cars and five golf carts.
“I’ve known Sarah for four years. When I moved into Colony Point, I met her. Sarah is just a kind and loving person. She helps a lot of people,;she is an active member of the Lions Club and VFW. She is always willing to help and loves to talk. Sarah and John are just real nice people and very friendly.”
John Wagner added, “I think what everyone did today for her birthday was great. We are going to order dinner from Red Lobster for her birthday dinner. If it weren’t for the virus, we would have had a celebration at the clubhouse. For my 90th birthday, we had 82 people sign in the guestbook.”