HARDEE COUNTY — A Sarasota man died early Saturday morning as the result of an auto crash at Parnell Road and State Road 64 in Hardee County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol reports, around 7:14 a.m., the Sarasota man was driving a 2015 Toyota Rav-4 west on SR 64 approaching Parnell Road. At the same time, a 32-year-old man from Port Charlotte was driving east in a 2019 GMC truck in the same vicinity.

