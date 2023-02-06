HARDEE COUNTY — A Sarasota man died early Saturday morning as the result of an auto crash at Parnell Road and State Road 64 in Hardee County.
According to Florida Highway Patrol reports, around 7:14 a.m., the Sarasota man was driving a 2015 Toyota Rav-4 west on SR 64 approaching Parnell Road. At the same time, a 32-year-old man from Port Charlotte was driving east in a 2019 GMC truck in the same vicinity.
Reports indicate the SUV crossed the center line and struck the front left of the pickup.
The driver of the SUV, who was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the truck, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was not injured in the incident.
An investigation into the crash continues.
FHP does not release the names of those involved. The information is only released after the final report is signed off on which could take weeks or months.