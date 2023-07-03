Russia Belarus Wagner

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, holding a Russian flag in Bakhmut, Ukraine.

 PRIGOZHIN PRESS SERVICE via AP, FILE

Satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.

The images provided by Planet Labs PLC suggest that dozens of tents were erected within the past two weeks at a former military base outside Osipovichi, a town 230 kilometers (142 miles) north of the Ukrainian border. A satellite photo taken on Jun. 15 shows no sign of the rows of white and green structures that are clearly visible in a later image, dated Jun. 30.

