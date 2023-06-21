One of the oldest human traditions is harvesting honey. Before the invention of agriculture or the written word, people beelined to wild hives for the golden nectar inside.
Honey was one of the earliest sweeteners used by humankind. Ancient civilizations, including Egyptian, Greek, Hindu, and Islamic practitioners, harnessed its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory attributes for medicinal purposes. The famous scientist Hippocrates utilized honey for pain, fever, baldness, cough, sore throat, antisepsis, and the prevention of scars. Chinese monks committed self-mummification with honey, called mellification; this undertaking was a decision made in old age, to serve others as corpse medicine.
Honey has held a significant place in the cultural traditions of diverse societies. Honey is an important religious symbol of abundance, and is mentioned in the Bible, Quran and Torah. More than 10 languages have a word like “honeymoon” to describe the sweet nights that lovers spend together after they are first wed.
Recent scientific investigation revealed honey contains a variety of antioxidant compounds and inhibits the growth of bacteria, fungi, and viruses, confirming this traditional ambrosia is useful in modern settings. While the exact mechanism of healing is still unknown, most types of wounds are responsive to honey therapy. Honey cleanses, stimulates regeneration, and reduces inflammation — free of adverse side effects.
Honey has an enduring allure in food, medicine, and culture. Its unique flavors, versatility, and preservative qualities made it a staple ingredient from ancient apothecaries to modern pantries.
Interested in being a part of this age-old tradition? Join the Highlands County Master Gardeners and the Heartland Beekeepers Association on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to noon for a Honey Extraction and Bottling Class. See the process of taking honey from hive to bottle and enjoy Florida’s finest florals with a honey tasting. The cost of the class is $10. To register, call the UF/IFAS Extension office, Highlands County at 863-402-6540.
Amanda Johnson is the president of the Heartland Beekeepers Association, a Master Gardener volunteer, and a Master Beekeeper.