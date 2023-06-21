One of the oldest human traditions is harvesting honey. Before the invention of agriculture or the written word, people beelined to wild hives for the golden nectar inside.

Honey was one of the earliest sweeteners used by humankind. Ancient civilizations, including Egyptian, Greek, Hindu, and Islamic practitioners, harnessed its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory attributes for medicinal purposes. The famous scientist Hippocrates utilized honey for pain, fever, baldness, cough, sore throat, antisepsis, and the prevention of scars. Chinese monks committed self-mummification with honey, called mellification; this undertaking was a decision made in old age, to serve others as corpse medicine.

Recommended for you