AVON PARK — Daniel Sauls gave a brief overview of his plans for the Brickell Building at Thursday’s monthly Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Luncheon.
At the luncheon, City Manager Mark Schrader said when the city was seeking offers for the Brickell Building there was some initial interest from out of town, but after that initial interest no one wanted the building.
He then knew it would take someone locally to have a vision for the building and Avon Park, Schrader said.
Schrader noted that the city recently signed a lease/transfer agreement for the building with real estate broker Daniel Sauls.
“I think it is going to be really good for Avon Park,” he said as he introduced Sauls.
Sauls said he is a real estate broker with Dalton Wade Real Estate Group.
He said they will be bringing in “Fitness 4 You” from Lake Placid, a 7,000 square-foot fitness facility, on the first floor of the Brickell Building.
“My sister-in-law will be putting in a really nice coffee shop and we’ve got three other retail spaces downstairs that we will be pursuing tenants for,” he said. “Upstairs we are looking to have a business incubator for local entrepreneurs to give them a spot to start as well as other general commercial space.
“Hopefully we can get the first phase of it open by the end of the year and bring downtown back to life and keep it in an upward trajectory and have bunch of people down there Friday nights.”
Soon after the Brickell agreement was completed, Avon Park Chamber Executive Director George Karos said, “We are very encouraged by both the cooperation and the due diligence that both the City Council and the Dalton Wade Real Estate Group representatives and associates worked to make this deal happen.
“The building can now move forward with getting back on the city tax-roles, and business ideas can come to fruition that inevitably will increase downtown signage and foot traffic – that will in turn attract more businesses.”